Kishan, Laxman target CM for giving boycott call to BRS MPs

Hyderabad: Union Minister for Culture and Tourism G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday criticised Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's call to his party MPs to boycott the President's budget speech in Parliament.

The minister said it shows the kind of respect the BRS gives to Constitution and constitutional institutions. He criticised KCR for time and again insulting democracy and the Constitution. "Not only MLAs, and MPs, but he also doesn't even respect governors, the PM and the President, Reddy said.

He asked whether the BJP should learn lessons from KCR who suspended Huzurnagar MLA Eatala Rajender, from the State Assembly to suppress his voice.

Reddy said people are laughing at the BRS leaders for stating they were ready to resign. "There is no need for the BRS leaders to resign as people will send them home within 3-4 months as soon as the elections approach," he added.

BJP Parliamentary Board member Dr K Laxman said it has become a habit for the CM to insult women of the country. He said an Adivasi woman is holding the highest office in the country. She is speaking for the first time in Parliament. Boycotting her speech amounts to insult, he pointed out.

He said it has been a tradition to respect those elected to the office of the President and speaking for the first time in Parliament.

"BRS has been looking down on women holding any office and stature. Earlier, it insulted Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundrarajan. Now it insulted the President of the country.

Dr. Laxman said it was only after the State high court reprimanded, the State government decided to agree to hold the budget sessions with the Governor's address.