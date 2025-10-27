Kishan Reddy all praise for PM Modi’s vision in Mann Ki Baat

Hyderabad: UnionMinister Kishan Reddy lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s consistent engagement with the people through the Mann Ki Baat programme, calling it a unique platform that connects the nation to its roots, heroes and development journey.

Speaking after the 127th episode aired on Sunday, Reddy thanked state and local leaders for participating and emphasised the transformative impact of the Prime Minister’s weekly address.

“Only Narendra Modi shares his thoughts with the people every Sunday at 11 a.m., speaking about the sacrifices of great leaders, our culture and the progress of various regions,” Reddy said. He highlighted Modi’s leadership over the past 11 years, especially during crises like the COVID-19 pandemic, where he united 140 crore Indians and led vaccine development efforts that saved millions of lives globally.

Reddy praised Modi’s welfare initiatives, including the distribution of free rice to 83 crore citizens, and financial support to women’s self-help groups. He criticized the Telangana state government for allegedly blocking central schemes aimed at empowering women, accusing both the previous TRS and current Congress regimes of neglecting grassroots development.

Later during his election campaign, in a sharp attack on the BRS and Congress parties, Reddy accused the Congress of failing to deliver on election promises. “Where are the Rs. 2,500 pension, motorcycles, and gold promised to women? What happened to the Rs. 4,000 for unemployed youth and the 4 lakh jobs?” Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is only buying time with assurances and promises without delivering on them, and he asked, urging citizens to hold these parties accountable.

He also condemned the deteriorating infrastructure in Jubilee Hills constituency under BRS rule, citing overflowing drains, poor roads, and a lack of drinking water. RS leaders roam the streets asking for votes, but KCR’s government failed to develop Jubilee Hills like other constituencies,” Reddy said. He alleged that KCR enriched his family while ignoring Telangana’s youth.

Calling for a political shift, Kishan Reddy said that Hyderabad should be saved from the clutches of the Majlis party. He urged voters to reject the “family-run” politics of BRS, Congress, and Majlis parties. “These parties work for their own interests. It’s time to support the BJP, a party committed to development and accountability,” he added.