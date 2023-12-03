Live
Kishan Reddy awarded US Presidential Gold Medallion
Highlights
Hyderabad: Union Minister of Tourism G Kishan Reddy has been awarded the Presidential Medallion by the US President Joe Biden in recognition of the outstanding services in promoting tourism, culture and other aspects of India across the globe, including the United States of America.
A communique of the minister’s office on Saturday said the award was given also for promoting tourism and culture, including the development of the North-Eastern Region. This medallion is awarded by the President of the United States to outstanding global leaders and contributors across the world. It was for the first time that the Medallion was awarded to an Indian leader.
