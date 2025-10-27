Kishan Reddy champions cow care in Telangana

Hyderabad: Union Minister Kishan Reddy emphasised the cultural, environmental and scientific significance of cow protection while addressing the State Level Telangana Region Cow Knowledge Awards function held at KMIT Engineering College, Hyderabad.

The event, organised by the Go Seva Telangana Department, drew participation from thousands of students and dignitaries, highlighting the growing awareness around cow-based environmental sustainability.

Speaking as the chief guest, Minister Reddy shared his personal connection to rural life and reverence for cows, stating, “Having grown up in a rural environment, I have a special respect for mother cow. The joy of seeing cows roam freely in pastures is unmatched.”

He invoked Vedic wisdom, quoting “Gao Vishwasya Matarah” --meaning “Cows are the mother of the universe” --and stressed the need to uphold this sentiment in modern society.

Reddy also cited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s example of keeping cows at his residence to relieve stress and promote well-being, underscoring the therapeutic and spiritual value of cow companionship.

He lamented the decline in pasture lands and the confinement of cows to narrow spaces, calling for collective societal responsibility in restoring their freedom and dignity.

“Cow protection is not just the duty of cow shelters or farmers — it is the responsibility of every citizen,” Reddy said. He praised the increasing global interest in Indian cow products, noting that even countries like Saudi Arabia are adopting cow-based farming techniques to enhance soil fertility.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar, who presented awards to winners of the state-level examinations on “Scientific Knowledge in Cow Environmental Protection,” echoed Reddy’s sentiments.

He emphasised that cow protection transcends religious boundaries and is rooted in ecological and scientific truths. “If we save the cow, we save nature. If we save nature, we save our future,” he declared.

Kumar congratulated the Go Seva Telangana Department, including Regional President MV Nivas and Training President Dr Gummadivelli Srinivas, for organising the event and inspiring over four lakh students to participate in the examinations.

“This is not just an academic exercise — it’s a movement to reconnect youth with Indian traditions and sustainable living,” he said.

He highlighted the environmental benefits of cow products, including cow dung’s role in soil fertility, biogas production, and air purification, and cow urine’s use as an organic pesticide. “Every product from the cow is environmentally friendly and scientifically validated,” Kumar noted.

The ministers also addressed the challenges facing cow protection, including urban pollution, plastic ingestion by stray cows, and the commercialisation of dairy products. They called for policy reforms, grassroots awareness, and integration of cow-related education in school curricula.

The Central government’s initiatives --such as the Rashtriya Gokul Mission, National Mission for Natural Farming, and National Programme for Dairy Development --were cited as key steps toward revitalizing cow-based agriculture and ensuring food safety.

Protecting cows is not merely a cultural or religious act, but a vital step toward ecological balance, public health, and the preservation of Indian heritage, Sanjay Kumar added.