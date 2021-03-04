Kishan Reddy, Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan to attend Business Women Expo

Madhapur: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy and Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan will be taking part in Business Women Expo to be held at Hitex from March 6 to 8. According to organisers, this will be the largest ever Business Women Expo 2021 in India to be held at Hyderabad International Trade Expositions Centre (HITEX). The event to be jointly organised by HITEX and Confederation of Women Entrepreneurs (COWE) is being held on the eve of the International Women's Day.

The expo with the theme of 'Bounce Back' will provide largest platform for women entrepreneurs from SMEs, MSMEs and start-ups to showcase their products and services and also strive to guide and mentor women to take up entrepreneurship, informed Soudhamini, the National President of COWE.

Celebrating and encouraging the entrepreneurial spirit of women, different women establishments have come on a single platform to organize the Business Women Expo 2021. TiE, HYSEA and Government of Telangana are supporting the Expo.

G Kishan Reddy, Union Minister of State for Home: Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, Governor of Telangana among others have consented to grace the Business Women Expo 2021.

Sambit Mund, Senior GM of Hitex said that the expo will also provide an opportunity to business houses to support women entrepreneurs to source their office supplies manufactured by women entrepreneurs."We have gone through an uncertain phase, scared for our future, health, safety and livelihood, it is time to march forward now, she said. Getting back to business is important and the Business Women Expo 2021 is organized to encourage women entrepreneurs and showcase their products and services", he added.

Vandana Maheshwari, Vice President, COWE India and Neeraja Reddy, President of COWE Telangana Chapter informed that apart from the Expo, they will be organizing knowledge sessionsto equip the women with the right knowledge, skills and aptitude. Seminar on Co-existence of both genders will also be organized.Young girls from colleges will be invited to pitch their business ideas and the best ones will be given Cash prizes.