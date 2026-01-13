Kishan Reddy pushes rural jobs reforms

Union Minister Kishan Reddy, addressing a media conference at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state office, reiterated the party’s commitment to rural employment reforms and expressed firm confidence in a BJP political resurgence in Telangana. He announced that the central government will organise awareness programmes on the Vikasit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar Aajivika Mission (Gramin)—the VB-G RAM G Act 2025—across all state capitals to strengthen rural livelihoods.

Kishan Reddy explained that the scheme was designed by studying the shortcomings of earlier welfare programmes and incorporating technology to improve transparency. "Every labourer who asks for work must be provided with employment.

If not, compensation will be paid. If wages are delayed, a fine of 5 per cent per day will be imposed," he said. He added that an unemployment allowance would be provided if registered workers are not given work within 15 days.

The Minister emphasised that geo-tagging and digital transactions would ensure funds reach beneficiaries directly, eliminating middlemen. He noted that while fake job cards and delayed payments plagued previous schemes, the new law mandates timely deposits and strict monitoring through rigorous social audits supported by technology.

The central government is set to spend an additional Rs 17,000 crore nationwide on the scheme compared to last year, with an extra Rs 340 crore allocated specifically to Telangana. Kishan Reddy clarified that while states have the authority to decide implementation timing based on local agricultural conditions, the Centre bears a significant financial burden. Administrative funds have also been increased to 9 per cent to ensure proper staffing and auditing.

Linking the initiative to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s broader reform agenda, Kishan Reddy cited transparency in coal block allocations as a contrast to past scams. "Reforms are a continuous process. They do not end in a day," he remarked, promising more changes to keep India globally competitive.

Turning to state politics, Kishan Reddy asserted that the Congress government in Telangana is not permanent. "The BJP is strong. People have seen our performance in parliamentary and council elections. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has secured a third term and will lead the country again in the next elections," he predicted.

Regarding irrigation, Kishan Reddy stated there was nothing wrong with requesting national status for the Palamuru-Ranga Reddy project, though he noted legal restrictions exist. He reminded the gathering that national status for Polavaram was a specific provision of the Bifurcation Act. He assured that funds would continue to flow from the Tribal and other ministries for state projects. He concluded by stressing that the success of welfare programmes depends on an effective Centre-State partnership, focusing on justice for the poor rather than debates over scheme names.