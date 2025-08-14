Kishan Reddy seeks Central aid as Telangana battles floods

Hyderabad: In response to the relentless downpour across Telangana, Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy has reached out to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, requesting urgent central assistance to support ongoing flood relief operations. The state has been grappling with overflowing rivers and streams, particularly the Musi River in Hyderabad, following two days of intense rainfall.

The India Meteorological Department has forecast continued heavy rains for the next 48 hours, raising concerns over further flooding in low-lying and riverbank areas. Kishan Reddy, who briefed Amit Shah on the worsening situation, urged the deployment of additional National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams to bolster rescue and relief efforts.

“Amit Shah assured me that NDRF teams are already available to the state government and that more teams will be dispatched if needed,” Reddy said on Wednesday. He emphasized the urgency of the situation, noting that the Musi River has reached dangerous water levels due to heavy inflows from upstream regions. The Union Minister issued a public appeal to residents in vulnerable districts, especially those living near riverbanks and canals, to remain vigilant and follow evacuation instructions issued by local authorities.

“People in the Musi riverbed must move to safer areas immediately,” he warned. Reddy also pledged full support from the central government, stating that all necessary resources would be mobilized to assist the state. He called upon BJP workers across Telangana to actively participate in relief efforts, urging them to provide essential supplies such as food, drinking water, milk, and emergency medicines to affected communities.