Kishan Reddy Slams Telangana Government, Criticizes Congress and BRS

Union Minister Kishan Reddy has criticized the Congress-led Telangana government, accusing it of failing to bring about any meaningful change in governance. Speaking at a public event, Reddy said, "The governance under the Congress party in Telangana is no different from the previous BRS (Bharat Rashtra Samithi) rule. There has been no real change, and people are deeply dissatisfied with the lack of progress."

Reddy lamented that political discourse in the state has become increasingly focused on personal attacks, rather than addressing the pressing issues faced by the public. “Instead of discussing people’s problems, political discussions have turned into blame games and personal criticism,” he stated.

The Union Minister also expressed concern over the overall decline in political standards, accusing both Congress and BRS of degrading the political landscape. “These two parties have reduced politics to a contest of accusations and personal vendettas, ignoring the real issues that affect the people of Telangana,” Reddy remarked.

Referring to the current Congress-led administration, he claimed that the government's leadership is merely a "facade," offering no substantial reforms. “The Congress government in Telangana is simply continuing the same practices as the BRS, with no real improvement in governance,” he added.

Reddy’s comments come at a time when the Congress government in Telangana is under scrutiny for its handling of various issues, with opposition parties, including BRS, voicing criticism over its performance.