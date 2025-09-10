Kishan, TG BJP chief congratulate Radhakrishnan on winning V-P poll

Hyderabad/New Delhi: CP Radhakrishnan has been elected as the 15th Vice President of India, marking a historic moment in the country’s democratic journey. Leaders from across the political spectrum have extended their heartfelt congratulations, praising his dedication and service to the nation.

Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy congratulated Radhakrishnan, highlighting his inspiring journey from a grassroots worker to the Vice Presidency. “Beginning his life as an ordinary party worker, CP Radhakrishnan has reached the highest constitutional office through discipline, unwavering commitment, and tireless service to his principles. His life is truly inspirational,” Reddy said. He also recalled Radhakrishnan’s contributions as Governor of Jharkhand, Telangana, Puducherry, and Maharashtra, describing his tenure as marked by integrity and dedication.

Reddy expressed confidence that Radhakrishnan, as Vice President and Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, will further enhance the dignity and strength of India’s Constitution.

BJP Telangana State President N. Ramchander Rao also responded to the victory, calling it a “historic achievement in India’s democratic system.” He emphasized that Radhakrishnan’s win by a majority of 152 votes reflects the unity of the NDA and the trust of the people. “This victory sends a powerful message of constitutional protection and social harmony,” Rao said.

He further noted that Radhakrishnan, belonging to the Most Backward Classes (MBC), represents not only his community but the aspirations of the entire nation. “His election is a symbol of inclusive governance and a recognition of his lifelong commitment to public welfare and national unity,” Rao added.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the central government continues to work towards comprehensive development and social integration. Rao stated that electing a strong representative from both developed and underprivileged communities as Vice President is a testament to this commitment.