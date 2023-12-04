Kishan thanks people of Kamareddy for candidate's victory

Hyderabad/Kamareddy: State BJP chief G Kishan Reddy on Sunday thanked people of Kamareddy for giving victory to candidate K Venkatramana Reddy (KVR) with a good majority.

Addressing the media in Kamareddy, he said, "we respect people's verdict."

Thanking Kamareddy voters he said KVR defeated the CM and the projected CM candidate of the Congress. ‘The victory significantly boosts the confidence of party activists, he said. ‘The Congress has got 64 seats; it is not a landslide victory. The government's anti-incumbency helped the party to come to power.

On party's performance, Reddy said, people have stood by BJP. "We won one seat in 2018; in 2023 we hold eight seats. In 2018 our vote share was 7%; it has now doubles. Both our vote share and seat count have increased. Unfortunately, some important leaders lost; otherwise, the winning numbers would have been much better.

After the 2018 elections, "we secured four MPs. With the victory, we anticipate winning all MP seats in State," Reddy said. He recalled that the party defeated the Congress in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan with a significant majority. ‘The entire country stands with the party and PM Modi. The is poised for a hat-trick victory at the Centre. "I extend my thanks to the MRPS cadre and BC leaders for their wholehearted support," he said.