KITS faculty recognised as 'Fastest first Dronas'

Faculty working in Kamala Institute of Technology and Science (KITS) Singapuram in Karimnagar were recognised as the 'Fastest first Dronas' and were presented awards at a programme in Hyderabad recently. Hyderabad Software Enterprises Association (HYSEA), Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge (TASK) and Infosys Spring Board jointly trained the technical and scientific faculty of engineering science colleges in Telangana for eight to twelve weeks with the skills required for those working in the industries.





The KITS Singapuram faculty N Raghu, G. Deepak, Dr. S. Rajendra Prasad, Dr. Yogesh Pundalik, K. Amarnath, Dr. M. Shyam Sundar, Dr. M. Pradeep Kumar, V Srijana, E. Swapna and V Vikram completed the training quickly and being awarded as the fastest first Dronas. The College Executive Director V. Indranil praised these teachers and said that many students would benefit from their training and the college management always encourage KITS teachers for such training programmes.



