Just In
Know whether you are eligible for free electricity... Details inside
It is said that in the first phase, it seems that the government is planning to give free electricity only to electricity connections linked to ration card, Aadhaar card and cell phone number
Hyderabad : Guidelines for free electricity to be provided as part of Grihajyoti scheme within a couple of days, as per sources. It is said that in the first phase, it seems that the government is planning to give free electricity only to electricity connections linked to ration card, Aadhaar card and cell phone number. The electricity personnel who are already going door to door and collecting evidence are taking these as standard.
In the recently collected applications from people as part of public administration, 81,54,158 people applied for free electricity, but 30 per cent of them found that their ration card, Aadhaar and cellphone number were not registered properly. As a result, the electricity personnel who are going door to door are collecting the details again. Moreover, it was found that 10 lakh applicants do not have original ration cards. It seems that it has been decided not to give free electricity to such people in the first phase.
Greater Hyderabad has 49.50 lakh electricity connections. Of these, only 19.85 lakh people have submitted applications for free electricity even though only 30 lakh connections are consuming less than 200 units of electricity per month. Even those who have given so have no ration card details in 5 lakh applications. Almost 10 lakh people did not apply. In this context, it is reported that the government has decided to provide free electricity only to the connections where all Aadhaar, ration and cellphone numbers are linked in the first phase.