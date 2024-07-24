Know Your MLA: Born in poverty, his goal is to end poverty

Khanapur: Khanapur MLA Vedma Bhojju was born on June 16, 1986 in a poor Tribal family. His father Vedma Bhimrao and mother Girijabai hail from Kallurugudem, Utnoor mandal of Nirmal district.

A post graduate, he first worked in the Adivasi Student Association, then as a state secretary in Adivasi Rights Struggle Committee (Thudum Debba) and then as a contract employee. He resigned from his job and joined the Congress party in the presence of Revanth Reddy. He won the battle between the poor and rich, defeated Johnson Naik of BRS party (who was KTRs friend) with a margin of 4,702 votes.

Vedma Bhojju is focusing on resolving pending issues like the repairing of Kadam project, Sadarmat canal and the establishment of a new government degree college. His primary aim is to develop the constituency in health and education sectors.