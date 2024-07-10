Know Your MLA: From a fighter pilot to a seasoned politico

Huzurnagar: Nalamada Uttam Kumar Reddy, born on June 20, 1962 in Nalgonda district, Telangana, is a prominent politician and former Indian Air Force pilot. Serving as a Member of Parliament (MP) for the Nalgonda constituency, his illustrious career spans decades, marked by significant contributions in various political and administrative roles.

Uttam Kumar Reddy's early life was rooted in Nalgonda district, and he was born to Purushottam Reddy and Usha Devi. A graduate in B.Sc., Reddy's initial career path diverged from politics as he served as a fighter pilot in the Indian Air Force. His tenure in the Air Force was distinguished by his role in flying MiG-21 and MiG-23 aircraft in frontline fighter squadrons. Additionally, he served as the Controller of Security, Protocol, Administration, and Foreign Trips of the President at Rashtrapati Bhavan, reflecting his multifaceted expertise and dedication to service.

Reddy transitioned into politics in the late 1990s, quickly making a mark in the political arena. He served as an MLA from Kodad constituency from 1999 to 2009, securing consecutive victories in the 1999 and 2004 elections. In 2009, he shifted to Huzurnagar constituency, where he continued his winning streak in the 2009 and 2014 elections.

The formation of Telangana State in 2014 did not slow down Reddy's political momentum. He contested and won the 2018 elections from Huzurnagar, cementing his influence in the newly formed state. In the 2019 general elections, Reddy expanded his political reach by winning as an MP from Nalgonda constituency. His victory led to his resignation as an MLA from Huzurnagar, effective June 5, 2019.

Reddy's leadership capabilities were recognised when he was appointed as the Minister of Housing and Weaker Sections Housing Programmes in N Kiran Kumar Reddy's ministry. His role in the ministry was marked by his efforts to improve housing facilities for economically weaker sections, demonstrating his commitment to inclusive development.

As the president of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) from February 2015 until June 2021, Reddy played a crucial role in steering the Congress party through various electoral challenges. Despite the party's defeat in the 2020 GHMC elections, Reddy's leadership was pivotal until his resignation in June 2021, when Revanth Reddy succeeded him.

In the 2023 Assembly Elections, Reddy contested from Huzurnagar and emerged victorious with a significant majority of 44,888 votes against BRS candidate Shanampudi Saidireddy. On December 7, 2023, he took oath as a minister at L B Stadium in Hyderabad and was assigned the portfolios of Irrigation and Food & Civil Supplies on December 9, 2023, in Revanth Reddy's ministry.

In the past six months, Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy has been instrumental in driving developmental activities in Huzurnagar. Key initiatives include irrigation projects, infrastructure development, educational initiatives, healthcare services and employment generation.

Uttam Kumar Reddy's personal life is anchored by his marriage to N Padmavathi Reddy. The couple, although without children, shares a deep commitment to public service and community development. Reddy's multifaceted career, spanning military service, legislative roles, and ministerial responsibilities, underscores his dedication to public service and his enduring impact on Telangana's political landscape.