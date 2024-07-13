Know Your MLA: From a social activist to a political leader

Hyderabad: A real leader is one who spends quality time with his people and supports them during their hardships. N Sri Ganesh, from a very young age, through his charitable entity Sri Ganesh Foundation, has been serving the people for more than a decade now.

He was born on August 6, 1978 in Secunderabad and graduated from Mahbub Degree College. He joined politics in 2009, and started his political career in the Congress party as the city secretary, city general secretary and he also became the State PCC secretary and united Andhra Pradesh ST Corporation director in 2013.

In 2019 and 2023, he contested elections from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ticket and lost. In the 2024 by-polls, Sri Ganesh won from the Secunderabad Cantonment seat on an Indian National Congress (INC) ticket. He won with a margin of 13,206 votes to 71-Secunderabad Cantonment (SC) Assembly constituency against his nearest rival and BJP candidate Dr TN Vamshi Tilak. The MLA has planned to develop Secunderabad Cantonment in all spheres, including civic amenities like water supply, educational infrastructure and his main focus is on Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB)-Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) merger.

Sri Ganesh believes merger is only the solution, as Secunderabad Cantonment has eight wards and there are a lot of problems, including water crisis, where only one ward receives water every alternate day while the remaining seven wards are not getting any water. Also with this, the constituency lacks educational infrastructure, as there is no degree college. Additionally, his main focus is on improving roads, drainage systems and other essential infrastructure. For women, he has planned to establish ‘Mahila Bhavans’ and set up skill training centres to help reduce unemployment.

Through his NGO, Sri Ganesh has been serving people actively for over a decade, including during the COVID pandemic. Also, during every new academic year, he helps in providing notebooks to students in his constituency, apart from arranging health insurance to auto drivers.