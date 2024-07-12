Know your MLA: The accessible problem solver

Karimnagar : Born in 1967 in a farming family, Aadi Srinivas completed his SSC in the Zilla Parishad High School called ‘Bandamidi Badiga’ in Rudrangi. Later, he went to Nizamabad to pursue ITI in 1985.

During his studies at ITI, he became a questioning voice for the students about the injustices happening to them. He worked as the Secretary of the student union in ITI College, Nizamabad from 1985-86. After completing ITI, he was elected as Rudrangi village Congress general secretary during 1987-91.

Being the general secretary, he got a special recognition for himself in the village. Later, he worked as the district general secretary of the combined Karimnagar district Youth Congress during 1991- 1995.

Aadi Srinivas, a dear disciple of Dr YS Rajasekhar Reddy, became stronger after Rajasekhar was appointed as PCC president in the united State of Andhra Pradesh. At the age of 28, he won from Chandurthi mandal as ZPTC in 1995. From 1997 to 2000, he served as the floor leader of the joint Karimnagar Zilla Parishad. He worked as the vice-president of the joint Karimnagar district and as the official spokesperson from 2001 to 2005.

In 2001, he won as MPTC and entered Mandal Parishad. From 2003 to 2006, he worked as Chandurthi Mandal MPP. In 2004, Aadi Srinivas, was appointed as the chairman of the Vemulawada Rajarajeswara Swamy temple. In 2005, YSR noticed Srinivas’ work in the public service, after his efforts paved the way for the sanction of a lift irrigation scheme in Vemulawada, Sircilla. The then Sircilla MLA Chennamaneni Rajeshwar Rao congratulated Srinivas in this regard.

In 2009, he was given the MLA ticket for Vemulawada, but was defeated by a narrow margin of 1,821 votes.

He has a 20-year acquaintance with Telangana Congress Party PCC President Revanth Reddy. After the joint Karimnagar district was divided into several districts, Aadi Srinivas was appointed as the district president of Rajanna Sircilla.

In another attempt in the Assembly elections held in November 2023, he contested on the ticket of the Congress party and won a landslide victory. Revanth Reddy made him as a Government Whip.

Ever since he won as an MLA, he has been available to the people and has been solving their problems promptly. As a part of that, constituency-wide tours are being conducted by him to find out the problems of the people directly and the concerned officials are asked to solve the problems.