Know your MLA: The neta with an unwavering commitment to his constituents

Nakrekal : Nalgonda district’s political landscape has witnessed significant transformation, with Vemula Veeresham emerging as a prominent figure. Born in 1982 to Vemula Kondaiah and Mallamma in Utukur village of Shali Gowraram mandal of Nalgonda district, Veeresham hails from SC community and has a grassroots connection to his community’s struggles and aspirations. Veeresham completed his schooling at ZPHS Madhavaram Kalan and pursued his Intermediate in Nakrekal. His active participation in the student organisation PDSU during his school years laid the foundation for his political career.

He later graduated from Dr BR Ambedkar Open University, equipping himself with the knowledge to serve his constituency effectively. Veeresham’s political journey began with the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS). He made a significant impact in the 2014 Telangana Assembly elections, defeating the incumbent MLA Chirumarthi Lingaiah and representing the Nakrekal Assembly constituency.

His firsthand experience of growing up in a poor, backward family made him acutely aware of the problems faced by the underprivileged, driving his commitment to development activities. With the support of then Telangana’s Minister for Energy, G Jagadish Reddy, Veeresham initiated several projects to uplift his constituency. In the 2018 Assembly elections, Veeresham contested again under the TRS banner but faced defeat at the hands of Chirumarthi Lingaiah, now representing the Indian National Congress (INC). Undeterred, Veeresham switched allegiance to the INC and contested the 2023 Telangana Legislative Assembly election.

His perseverance paid off as he won with a substantial majority of 68,000 votes. Ever since his victory, Veeresham has dedicated himself to advancing development activities in Nakrekal, with significant support from the Minister for Roads and Buildings, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy. Veeresham’s journey from TRS to INC highlights his resilience and unwavering commitment to his constituents, marking him as a notable figure in the erstwhile Nalgonda district political arena.