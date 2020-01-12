Kodad CI receives award for best services during MPTC polls in Telangana

For providing the best services in maintaining law and order during MPTC and ZPTC polls in Telangana, Kodad CI Sivarami Reddy has received the award from the governor Tamilisai Sounderarajan.

The award-presenting ceremony was held at the Taramati Baradari auditorium in Hyderabad on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, Sivarami Reddy said that he was honoured to receive the award. Reddy was accorded additional duties such as District Crime Records Bureau (DCRB) and election cell during the elections.