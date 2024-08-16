Kodanda Ram hoists national flag at Jana Samithi party office

The 78th Independence Day celebrations were held grandly under the leadership of Telangana Jana Samiti Party Gandhinagar Division Convenor Gundelli Ravinder Yadav.

Acharya Prof. Kodandaram Sir was present as the chief guest and imparted his precious doubt to the people.

In this Telangana Jana Samiti Party Hyderabad President EM Narasiah Goud and Mushirabad Convener Mulhu Srinivas Yadav SC Cell Convener Venkataiah Kavadiguda Division Ajay Goud

Telangana Jana Samiti Youth President Mahesh.

Director of Vishnu IAS Academy Vishnuvardhan participated