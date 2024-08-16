  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Kodanda Ram hoists national flag at Jana Samithi party office

Kodanda Ram hoists national flag at Jana Samithi party office
x
Highlights

The 78th Independence Day celebrations were held grandly under the leadership of Telangana Jana Samiti Party Gandhinagar Division Convenor Gundelli...

The 78th Independence Day celebrations were held grandly under the leadership of Telangana Jana Samiti Party Gandhinagar Division Convenor Gundelli Ravinder Yadav.

Acharya Prof. Kodandaram Sir was present as the chief guest and imparted his precious doubt to the people.

In this Telangana Jana Samiti Party Hyderabad President EM Narasiah Goud and Mushirabad Convener Mulhu Srinivas Yadav SC Cell Convener Venkataiah Kavadiguda Division Ajay Goud

Telangana Jana Samiti Youth President Mahesh.

Director of Vishnu IAS Academy Vishnuvardhan participated

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X