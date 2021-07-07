Kodangal: Jalabhishekam performed to Lord Shiva seeking rains

Kodangal: Villagers of Regadi Mailaram village of Bomraspet mandal of Kodangal constituency on Wednesday performed 'Jalabhisekham' to Shiva Lingam appeasing Lord Shiva for rains.

As there were rains for the past one month in and around Kodangal and surrounding villages, the villagers decided to conduct Shiva puja Lord Shiva temple in the village.

On Wednesday, temple priest Jayateertha conducted Jalabhisekham with the water brought by the villagers and filled the entire surroundings of Shiva lingam with water. Later he offered prayers seeking the blessings of Lord Shiva to release 'Ganga' in the form of rains and protect them from famine and drought.

The priest said unlike last year, this year monsoons was very weak and there are no adequate rains since beginning of rainy season in this region.

Thousands of farmers are waiting for good showers to sow seeds and they were worried as the farming season is fast going away. Hence, they decided to conduct Jalaabhishekham to Lord Shiva seeking rains, he added.