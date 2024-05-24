Live
Kollapur mangoes are well recognized in Delhi - Farmer Producer Organization
Nagarkurnool: Nagar Kurnool District Farmer Producer Organization organized Mango Mela program in New Delhi. District Horticulture and Silk Industry Officer Chakrapani said that Kollapur mangoes were showcased in this event.
Nagar Kurnool District Kollapur in Delhi has good demand and marketing opportunities for mangoes, he said. Delhi Telangana Bhawan Resident Commissioner Gaurav Uppal Hyderabad Horticulture Department Joint Director Babu Deputy Director Vijaya Prasad participated in this program.
Park officer Kamala said that this mango fair has been specially organized. He said that there is a good demand for Kollapur mangoes in Delhi. Therefore, by exhibiting in the fair in this way, the farmer producer company got a higher price than the normal price, he said. So it will be profitable for the farmer, they said. District Horticulture and Silk Industry Officer Chakrapani said that directors of Farmer Producer Company, mango farmers and others participated in this program.