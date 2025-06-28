Komatireddy gives booster shot to R&B dept with mass promotions

Hyderabad: In a significant move aimed at strengthening the Roads & Buildings (R&B) Department, Minister for Roads, Buildings and Cinematography, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, has initiated several key decisions to empower the department and boost its performance. The minister announced that 64 Deputy Engineers have been promoted and posted as Executive Engineers in a single day, a step intended to improve the department’s internal structure.

The minister directed the newly promoted engineers to work with sincerity and “bring a good name to the department by meeting public expectations.” He emphasised that R&B plays a crucial role in the state’s infrastructure development and that officers now carry significant responsibility in this regard.

R&B engineers expressed their satisfaction with the minister’s efforts, noting that Komatireddy Venkat Reddy had gone “the extra mile” to secure relaxations in rules from the Chief Minister to facilitate these promotions and transfers. They pledged to work diligently under his leadership and thanked him for championing their career growth.

The minister also instructed officials to fill vacant positions through the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TGPSC), with the necessary details being sent regularly.