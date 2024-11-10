Komatireddy lays foundation for infrastructure revamp at MGU

Nalgonda : Mahatma Gandhi University (MGU) in Nalgonda celebrated a significant milestone on Saturday as Minister Komatireddy Venkatreddy laid the foundation for multiple infrastructure development projects.

These projects, which include a new Administrative building, an additional building for the Girls’ hostel, and the second phase of the campus CC roads, represent a substantial investment of Rs 37 crore aimed at enhancing the university’s facilities and academic environment. The event also marked the inauguration of the first phase of the CC road project.

Adding to the university’s resources, Minister Komatireddy generously donated books worth Rs 10 lakh from the ‘Komatireddy Pratheek Foundation’ to enhance the library’s collection. Accompanying him was Vemual Veerasham, Nakrekal MLA who presided over the event.

In his address, the Minister inspired students with words of wisdom from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, urging them to aspire to be innovators addressing societal challenges with inclusive solutions. “Today’s world needs skilled professionals who can innovate and make a positive impact,” he said.

He pledged his continued commitment to advocating for the university’s needs at the State cabinet level.

He assured that he would push for solutions to issues such as job security, funding for essential programs, and the establishment of a Skill Development Centre on the campus.

Later, Komatireddy visited the university library to inaugurate the new collection donated by Komatireddy Prateek Foundation.

Meanwhile, VC Professor Khaja Althaf Hussain proposed initiatives such as converting self-financed courses to budgeted ones to attract government funding, establishing permanent faculty positions, and introducing new academic programmes and a skill development centre to equip students for emerging career opportunities.