Komatireddy rebuffs KTR’s criticism

Hyderabad: R&B and Cinematography Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Wednesday lambasted the BRS working president K T Rama Rao following the latter’s criticism during Rythu Mahadharna in Nalgonda a day before. He said the former Minister has no moral right to criticise him. KTR had challenged him to a public debate on Nalgonda’s development during the public meeting.

Speaking to media persons at Gandhi Bhavan, the Minister said that KTR faces cases like Formula-E and Dharani and in contrast he doesn't have any case against him. He also recalled that during the Telangana movement, he had sacrificed his ministerial position for the sake of statehood. “KTR got the position as MLA only because of his father. I don’t have to respond to his criticism," Venkat Reddy added.

The Minister alleged that KTR was creating hurdles in the project aimed at the rejuvenation of the Musi River. He also slammed the BJP leaders for opposing the Musi project. Venkat Reddy condemned the statements made by Union Minister of State Bandi Sanjay Kumar against Gaddar. He questioned the role the Karimnagar MP had played during the Telangana movement.

He alleged that KCR has been safeguarding the chairman of Akshara Chit Funds and likened the scandal to the Agrigold scam of Andhra Pradesh. He stated that a comprehensive investigation into this matter has been directed to the State DGP.

He added that the investigation will uncover the individuals involved in the Rs 500 crore scam, and legal action will be pursued against all parties who have deceived the people.

Komatireddy Venkat Reddy oversaw the ‘Meet your Minister’ programme held at Gandhi Bhavan that received a total of 800 petitions, mostly related to revenue (105), chit funds (253), Indiramma Indlu (173) and ration cards (119). Amongst those who submitted representations included dubbing artists. He assured them that the government which always supported the cine industry would resolve their issues at the earliest.