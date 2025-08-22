Komatireddy rips into KTR over Cong ‘dirty party’ jibe

Hyderabad: Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy has strongly condemned the statements by BRS working president K T Rama Rao, who was degrading the Congress and making remarks about the INDIA bloc candidate for the vice-president’s position. Komatireddy asked KTR to get himself enlightened by his father, K Chandrasekhar Rao, and recalled how the Kalvakuntla family expressed gratitude to Sonia Gandhi at the time of Telangana’s formation.

The minister launched a blistering attack on KTR for describing the Congress as a “dirty party,” calling the remark arrogant and disrespectful to the party that fought for India’s independence and delivered Telangana.

“Is the party that gave Telangana a third-grade party in your eyes? Ask your father KCR, who once stood with Sonia Gandhi, the very leader who made Telangana a reality,” Komatireddy retorted.

The minister said the Congress party’s vice-presidential nominee was being applauded nationwide and reminded that Justice Sudarshan Reddy, a jurist from Telangana, had raised his voice for statehood even while serving in the Supreme Court. “Opposing a son of Telangana for Vice President exposes the hollowness of your Telangana sentiment,” he charged.

Accusing KTR of arrogance and massive corruption, Venkat Reddy said, “Those who looted thousands of crores are now trying to lecture Congress. Ridiculing the Gandhi family, which sacrificed for the nation, only exposes his ignorance.

Rajiv Gandhi was hailed as one of the best Prime Ministers, and Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra was for unity, not politics.” On the fertiliser crisis, the minister countered KTR, saying the Centre had failed to release urea for Telangana farmers.

“Instead of questioning Delhi, you are indulging in baseless remarks,” he said. He also warned that ongoing probes into YTPS and other irregularities would soon reveal how BRS leaders amassed vast assets.

“The people of Telangana know what Congress has done for Nalgonda. Very soon, KTR’s true face will be exposed,” Komatireddy declared.