Komatireddy Venkat Reddy meets Union minister Kishan Reddy, urges to develop Bhuvanagiri fort

Bhuvanagiri MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy has appealed to the center to co-operate in the development of the historic Bhuvanagiri Fort. He handed over the letter to Union Tourism Minister G. Kishan Reddy at Vignan Bhavan in New Delhi on Sunday. He also congratulated Kishan Reddy on his appointment as Union Tourism Minister from Telangana. Venkat Reddy called for new policies in the newly launched tourism sector to stand as an ideal for the whole country. Komatireddy also appealed to the Union Minister to help develop the Bhuvanagiri Fort, a historic site under the Bhuvanagiri Parliament.

He said as a Telangana man, Kishan Reddy knew the uniqueness of the Bhuvanagiri fort and said that the state government was not cooperating for the development of the fort.



He said that many historical monuments in the country today have emerged over time. He said the Bhuvanagiri fort would be the same if it was developed. He said Union Minister Kishan Reddy had responded positively and said the funds would be sanctioned immediately.

