Konda Laxman Bapuji was a tireless leader in the struggle for Telangana State" – District SP Mr. T. Srinivas Rao, IPS

Gadwal: The birth anniversary of Konda Laxman Bapuji, a freedom fighter and key figure in both the first and second phases of the Telangana statehood movement, was grandly celebrated today at the District Police Office. District SP Mr. T. Srinivas Rao, IPS paid floral tributes to the portrait of Konda Laxman Bapuji.



On this occasion, the SP highlighted the immense contributions of Konda Laxman Bapuji to the Indian freedom struggle, the anti-Nizam movement, and his relentless efforts spanning five decades towards the formation of a separate Telangana state. He praised Konda Laxman Bapuji as a person dedicated to national service. Born on September 27, 1915, in Vankidi village of Komaram Bheem district, Konda Laxman Bapuji was elected as an MLA from Asifabad in 1952. He represented both the Hyderabad and Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assemblies, serving as Deputy Speaker and Minister for Excise, Handlooms, and Small Scale Industries. The SP remarked that Konda Laxman Bapuji played a pivotal role in both the first and second phases of the Telangana movement and that his lifelong struggles would remain an inspiration for future generations.

The event was attended by Armed Forces DSP Narender Rao, RIs Venkatesh, Harif, SI Rajitha, as well as office superintendents Nayeem, Nagender, and other office staff.