Konda meets Bandi Sanjay, felicitated

Hyderabad: BJP leader Konda Vishweshwar Reddy on Wednesday met State party chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar. On the occasion Bandi Sanjay felicitated Konda Vishweshwar Reddy. Speaking on the occasion, Konda said that he has no idea of forming a new party. He also said that BJP is the only party which can defeat TRS in next elections.

He added that there is no other party except for BJP who can defeat TRS. He clarified that he is Congress man but stays at the place where people are served. He informed that the BJP party has placed him in the right committee. He assured of bringing a leader per month into the party. Konda said that he will work hard for development in the party.

He recalled that none of the Congress leaders came to meet him after he left the party but were raising questions when joined BJP.