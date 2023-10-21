Konda slams BRS govt for underdevelopment in Warangal East

Warangal East constituency remained undeveloped, former MLC Konda Muralidhar Rao said.



Addressing the newly joined cadres here on Friday, he said that the BRS Government failed to tackle the issues faced by the denizens in Warangal city.

“Development has come to a standstill since 2018. Whatever development took place in the constituency was due to former minister Konda Surekha,” Murali said.

The roads and drainage are in a pathetic situation due to the negligence of the ruling party leaders, he said.

The BRS leaders have become masters in hoodwinking people by making hollow promises, Murali said. He told the cadres to expose the failed promises of the BRS leaders. The ruling party leaders are busy amassing assets through land grabbing and settlements, he alleged. Further, he cautioned the people not to trust the BRS leaders who were coming up with new promises to Dalits and beedi workers, Murali said.

Meanwhile, AICC observer and Warangal Parliament in-charge Ravindra Uttamrao Dalvi and TPCC vice-president B Shobha Rani met Konda Surekha and enquired about her health. It may be recalled here that Konda Surekha sustained minor injuries during a bike rally in Bhupalpally on Thursday.