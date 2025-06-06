Live
Konda Surekha collapses ahead of Cabinet meet
Hyderabad: Forest and Environment Minister Konda Surekha on Thursday fainted at the Secretariat while she was on her way to attend the Cabinet meeting.
Officials said the minister lost consciousness briefly and there was no cause of worry about her health condition. She reportedly felt giddy and collapsed on the sixth floor of the Secretariat.
The medical emergency team rushed to the spot immediately and administered the first aid. Doctors said the minister collapsed due to low blood pressure. “She had not eaten since morning. As a result, the minister fainted due to weakness,” officials said, adding that the minister recovered quickly and participated in the Cabinet meeting.
Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy also visited the minister and enquired about her health condition. He instructed the doctors to provide quick medical treatment as the minister was attending the Cabinet meeting.