- Expect same treatment in UP: SP chief's 'warning' to Congress after snub in Madhya Pradesh
- Sindhu beats Indonesia’s Gregoria, enters the quarters of Denmark Open
- Don't punish Raje due to me: Rajasthan CM Gehlot to BJP
- Gujarat crackdown: 851 raids, 105 arrests & 27 licenses revoked in statewide illicit spa operations
- Moderation in inflation bolstered macroeconomic fundamentals: RBI
- Celebrate the Festive Fervour with Exciting Deals on Amazon.in Dussehra Delights
- Tata Motors picks up 26.79% stake in Freight Tiger
- SoftBank to sell 1.1% stake in Zomato for Rs 1,024 crore: Report
- State of art vistadome chugs from Budgam to Banihal in J&K
- Let’s Be Brave Together: Maybelline New York does the ‘Brave Talk’ on World Mental Health Day
Konda Surekha suffers minor injuries during Congress bike rally in Bhupalpally
Congress leader Konda Surekha suffered minor injuries when she fell off from the bike while taking part in the rally that was taken out to welcome AICC leader Rahul Gandhi.
The Congress activists on Thursday took out a bike rally to welcome Rahul Gandhi who reached Bhupalpalli this morning as part of day two of his bus yatra/ Rahul Gandhi is participating in the three day bus yatra. Besides party workers, the common public also took part in the rally. Later, Rahul addressed the public at a meeting.
