Konda Surekha suffers minor injuries during Congress bike rally in Bhupalpally

Congress leader Konda Surekha suffered minor injuries when she fell off from the bike while taking part in the rally that was taken out to welcome AICC leader Rahul Gandhi.

The Congress activists on Thursday took out a bike rally to welcome Rahul Gandhi who reached Bhupalpalli this morning as part of day two of his bus yatra/ Rahul Gandhi is participating in the three day bus yatra. Besides party workers, the common public also took part in the rally. Later, Rahul addressed the public at a meeting.

