Hyderabad: Food packets distributed to poor in Kondapur

Kondapur: In view of lockdown across the state, poor people have been undergoing a lot of suffering and hunger pangs. To help such people, Kondapur corporator Hamid Patel, who is also a member of GHMC standing committee, distributed food packets in several colonies and bastis in the division on Friday. Food packets were distributed in Anjaiah Nagar, Siddique Nagar, Gachibowli, Vaddera Basti, and other colonies with the help of youth from Anjaiah Nagar and Siddique Nagar.

Among those who participated in the programme were Zuber, Abdul Raheem, Syed Rahman, Shaikh Babar, Mohammad Arshad, Mohammad Zuber Khurshi, Adnan Bin Salman, Shaikh Pasha, Syed Zuber, Ibrahim, Shaikh Younis and others.