Kothagudem: Admin hunkers down on cleaning district as floodwater recedes

Kothagudem: With the water level receding in the river and inundation subsiding in the flood-affected areas, sanitation work has been taken up on war-footing across the district, informed Collector Anudeep Durishetty on Wednesday.

He monitored draining out floodwaters from the inundated areas in Bhadrachalam town. Heavy duty pumping motors with 1800 hp capacity have been deployed to pump out floodwater from the Vista Complex area in the town. Out of three intake wells in the river, submerged in floodwater, two were restored, he said.

Electricity supply has been restored to 230 out of 240 villages to which power supply was disrupted due to floods. Similarly drinking water supply was restored in 1,100 out of 1,300 villages and drinking water is being supplied to another 200 villages with tankers, Durishetty informed.

A household survey of flood-affected families has been going on for providing the financial assistance of Rs 10, 000 announced by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and teams engaged in the task.

He informed that around 4,100 workers have been engaged in sanitation work in the flood-affected villages in 45 gram panchayats on the banks of Godavari.

A total of 39 fogging machines and 90 spraying machines are engaged to prevent mosquito menace. 12 JCBs, 127 tractors and four specialised machines have been engaged in clearing the debris in flood- affected areas.

He revealed that as many as 10, 276 persons have been tested. 106 pregnant women were shifted to Bhadrachalam Area Hospital and of them 36 women have delivered children.

As many as 22 doctors and 670 paramedical staff are offering health services to people. Around 297 high- risk areas have been identified and medical camps were being conducted in those areas, he said.

Earlier in the day, Collector Anudeep visited Sunnambatti village under the Dummagudem mandal. He traveled on county boat to the village and interacted with flood victims and monitored services being provided to them.