Kothagudem: BRS MLA, ex MLA fight it out on social media

Kothagudem: Political leaders use social media platforms for their publicity and to attract people's attention. They also put photos and details of their social work and their tour and programmes and enjoy comments from the public and their followers and party workers.

However, in Kothagudem district, two political opponents-BRS MLA Rega Kantha Rao and former MLA Payam Venkateswarlu have chosen the social media platform to fight with each other and are firing all cylinders to defeat politically the opponent.





Pinapaka MLA, Government Whip and district BRS president Rega Kantha Rao was elected from the Congress party but later joined BRS and was appointed government whip and party district president.









On the other hand, Payam Venkateswarlu, the sitting MLA from Pinapaka, was defeated by Rega Kanntha Rao (Congress) in the last Assembly elections. After that, Kantha Rao joined the BRS party. Both leaders created their own groups. Though they belong to the same party but had grudge against each other. Payam Venkateswarlu recently resigned from the BRS party and joined former MP Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy's group. Ponguleti was suspended by the BRS party recently.



Now both sitting MLA Rega Kantha Rao and former MLA Payam Venkateswarlu fighting it out on the social media platforms. Their shared comments amuse the people. Their followers share the comments and supporting them. The netizens commenting on their posting and laugh and have fun. However, some leaders and social activists are crticising them for their below the belt comments.

One of the senior politicians in the district K Sriman Narayana said it was not a good and healthy culture to comment on each other on social media groups.

He asked both leaders should use the venue of their party and comment with each other but not use social media for their political mileage.