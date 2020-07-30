Kothagudem: Collector Dr MV Reddy praises front warriors in coronavirus crisis

Kothagudem: District Collector Dr MV Reddy heaped praise on doctors and health and medical staff, who are the front warriors during the crisis.



He visited Kothagudem Government Hospital and inspected all wards including Covid-19 wards. He interacted with doctors and health staff working in Covid wards.

He said that the doctors and health workers did their duties round-the-clock and gave best services in this crisis time and assured that the government has provided all facilities to the health staff.

Dr MV Reddy said corona positive cases are increasing in industrial areas of Kothagudem and Palvoncha as number of people came from different States for work to these areas. He ordered the company management and officers to conduct medical tests for those, who are coming from outside and to allow them into the factories if they are free of the virus.

The District Minister took special interest and set up Covid testing centre in Palvoncha also.