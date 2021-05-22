Kothagudem: Farmers will get deserving compensation for their land

Kothagudem: Deserving compensation will be paid to the farmers, who were losing their lands under Sitamma Sagar multi-purpose project in the district, informed District Collector Dr MV Reddy.

On Friday, he held a video conference with the officials and project engineers of revenue, irrigation, cooperative, DRDA, Civil Supplies and other departments.

Collector Reddy informed the land acquisition work is going on in Aswapuram, Dummagudem, Manuguru and Cherla mandals. He explained that 3,500 acres is needed for project construction; of this, acquisition of 339 acres in Aswapuram mandal; 610 acres in Manuguru; 726 acres in Dummagudem; and 1,446 acres in Cherla mandal was completed. Nearly 2,809 acres primary draft works were also completed, he informed.

The Collector said there is no need for farmers to worry about the project construction as it is more beneficial to farmers and good compensation is being given to them, who were losing their lands. He ordered the officials to construct bunds (karakatta) on both sides of the project to protect the houses near the project. He also asked marketing and agricultural officers to speed-up paddy procurement in the district and not to trouble farmers during paddy procurement and give good support to them.

Additional Collectors K Venkateswarlu and Anudeep, Irrigation Executive Engineer Srinivas Reddy, DSO Chandra Prakash, DRDA Madhusudhan Raju, and other officers participated in the meeting.