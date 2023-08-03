Live
Kothagudem: For 8 passport size photos clicked get tomatoes worth Rs 40
Announces that those who pay Rs 100 and take 8 passport size photos in his shop will get free tomatoes. At the same time, he made banners and put them up in many intersections of the city
Kothagudem: As the price of tomatoes in the markets is increasing day by day, a photographer in Kothagudem has used this situation to increase his business. He announced that those who pay Rs 100 and take 8 passport size photos in his shop will get free tomatoes. At the same time, he made banners and put them up in many intersections of the city. The offer announced by this photographer from Bhadradri-Kothagudem district center is impressing people. As a result, customers formed a queue in front of his shop.
The name of the owner of the photo studio in Kothagudem bus stand complex is Anand.. Recently, Anand has announced a new offer as the demand has decreased. He put up a sign that he would give free tomatoes in his shop to those who took their passport photos. He put up banners in many places in the city. He said ‘if you pay Rs 100 for 8 passport size photos, you can take home tomatoes worth Rs 40.’ He explained that customers were queuing up at his shop.
He said that earlier, only four to five customers used to come a day, but with the offer of tomatoes, 32 customers came on Wednesday alone. He explained that they were given tomatoes in a bucket each. Anand expressed hope that with the offer of free tomatoes, the demand will increase further.