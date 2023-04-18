Kothagudem: Gautampur Panchayat wins national-level award

Kothagudem: Gautampur Panchayat has won first place in the Arogya Panchayat category at the national level competitions held recently.

President of India Droupadi Murmu presented the Arogya Panchayat Award to District Collector Anudeep, Sarpanch Podiyam Sujatha, and Secretary Jakkampudi Sharmila on Monday.

Minister for Panchayat Raj Errabelli Dayakara Rao, Rajya Sabha member Vaviraju Ravichandra, who participated in the awards ceremony, congratulated district Collector Anudeep, DPO Ramakanth, Sarpanch and secretary.

Speaking on this occasion, district Collector Anudeep expressed happiness that the district has been awarded in the national level competition.

The process of selecting the best Gram Panchayats in nine categories was conducted and Gautampur panchayat stood first in the health panchayat category at the national level.

The Collector said the award was won for conducting sanitation programmes, measures taken to increase greenery, management of sewage from houses to prevent the spread of infectious diseases.

"As a result of continuous efforts for cleanliness from waste and diseases, today our district has got the first position in the health panchayat division at the national level," the Collector said.

He added that we will continue this effort and win more awards for the district in the coming days make the district a role model.

Anudeep said that getting this award is a tribute to the work of Sarpanch Podium Sujatha, secretary Jakkampudi Sharmila, DPO Ramakanth, DRDO Madhusudan Raju, ZP CEO Vidyalatha, MPDO Ramesha, MPO Satyanarayana for their efforts in achieving the award.

District Medical Officer Dr Shirisha, ANMs CH Vijayakumari, B. Thulasini, L. Kausalani, T. Kanthamanini, Asha activists M. Sarithani, R. Sarojani, K. Nirmalani, B. Venkatalakshmini were appreciated by the Collector.