Kothagudem: Haripriya intensifies election campaign

Yellandu (Kothagudem):Bonothu Haripriya Naik, the sitting MLA representing the BRS party, intensified her election campaign in the coal town of Yelladu on Monday. This move was part of her efforts to secure victory in the upcoming elections and continue to serve the constituency.
Naik’s campaign trail took her through several key areas within the constituency, including Boi Thanda, Manikyaram, Muttarapu Katta, Masivagu, Mittapalli, and Rompedu Gram Panchayats. Her primary message was focused on the development of Yelladu in collaboration with the local community, should the BRS government regain power.
During her campaign, Naik presented the BRS party’s manifesto and appealed to the electorate to support their cause by casting their vote for the party’s symbol, the car. She also urged the people to pay close attention to their campaign and grant them the privilege of serving the local community once again.
Naik was joined by prominent party leaders, including DindigalaRajender and other party members.