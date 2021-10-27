Kothagudem: Helmet rally held to create awareness

Kothagudem: Creating awareness on using the helmet to the two wheelers, the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) officerson Tuesday held helmet rally at coal town Kothagudem.

The bike rally was flagged off by the Kothagudem area general manager CH Narasimha Rao. Speaking on the occasion, Narasimha Rao appealed to the people travelling in two wheelers to wear helmet and protect their lives. He said that the government had conducted several awareness camps on use of wearing helmets but some of the people did not pay interest. He informed the many deaths were reported in the accidents for not wearing helmets in the State and added that it is very sad to learn about it. Later, Narasimha Rao also participated in rally with the officers and staff.

Area incharge, Special Officer to General Manager Koti Reddy, Senior Security Officer D Ramana Reddy, Mines Rescue Incharge Vikram Babu, Senior Project Officer D Ramana Reddy and others participated in the programme.