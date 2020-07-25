Kothagudem: Laborious walk for pregnant woman

Kothagudem: A tribal pregnant woman was forced to walk through Mallanna vagu at Rollagadda village of Gundala mandal in the district and the incident has gone viral on social media.

According to sources, a pregnant woman, N Mamatha of Narsapuram in Gundala mandal, had labour pains on Friday. Her family members called 108 ambulance, which could not reach the village as a temporary bridge on the stream was washed away due to rains. Hence, the woman with the help of her family members walked through Mallanna vagu to reach the ambulance.

When she was taken to Mahabubabad District Hospital, the doctors at the hospital reportedly denied to admit her and then she was taken to Narsampet Area Hospital in Warangal.

District Collector MV Reddy, who came to know about the woman's plight, ordered a probe into the incident and directed the officials concerned to ensure proper medical care to the woman.