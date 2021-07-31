Kothagudem: Man names MLA & many in suicide letter

Kothagudem: A suicide caused sensation in the industrial town of Palwancha in Kothagudem district on Friday. A man named 45 persons as responsible for his death. The suicide letter mentioned local MLA, his son, politicians, police, media persons, rowdy sheeters and others. The news went viral and the letter was widely shared on social media platforms.

Mallipeddi Venkateshwar Rao (40), a resident of Jayamma Colony in Palwancha, consumed poison and died while undergoing treatment at government hospital on Thursday night. Before attempting suicide, he left a note in his house. He alleged that he was cheated by his relative and private chits operator, Nadigam Bhanu Kumar, who failed to pay a chit amount of Rs 50 lakh and Mallela Rama Rao who illegally occupied his house at Palwancha with support of local police and politicians.

He alleged that he was targeted by political leaders, policemen, excise officials, liquor syndicate, a media person and their followers for questioning the illegal liquor trade in Palwancha and surrounding areas. He said he had made many complaints to the local police and after vexed over harassment decided to end his life.

The deceased held local MLA V Venkateswar Rao, his son V Raghavendra Rao, DSP KRK Prasad Rao, CIs Satyanarayana and Naveen, SIs Praveen and Suman, excise CI Suman Rathod, NH9 reporter Muthineni Srinivas Rao, rowdy-sheeeter Ponishetty Venkateshwarlu and others as responsible for his death.

Venkateshwar Rao also sent the copies of his suicide letter to Chief Secretary, District Collector, Human Rights Commission, ex-MLAs Jalagam Venkat Rao and K Sambasiva Rao and others. Reacting to the incident, Venkat Rao demanded a thorough inquiry into the incident.