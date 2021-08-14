Kothagudem: Mobile vaccination drive reaches out to thandas 

Kothagudem: The mobile vaccination drive received great response with a number of tribal people got vaccinated.



It should be reminded here that District Collector launched 11 mobile vaccination vehicles on August 9 to prevent spread of Covid-19 in tribal villages in agency areas and border villages of Andhra Pradesh. This drive was held in the tribal mandals of Mulkalpalli, Aswaraopet, Gundala, Cherla and Aswapuram in the first phase.

The officials' target was to vaccinate about 2,000 people per day. They visited remote hamlets in the mandals and met the tribal people at their working place and gave the jab to them. Four days after launching the drive, vaccine was given to about 8,000 tribal people.

Collector Anudeep gave directions to the health department officials and monitored the programme. He made a special request to the government to maintain more stock of corona vaccine for the mobile vaccination drive.

District Immunization Officer (DIO) Nagendra Prasad informed that the vaccination drive was being conducted on a fast pace under the directions of District Collector and District Medical and Health Officer. About three lakh people were vaccinated in the district and vaccine is yet to be administered to the remaining four lakh people.

Nagendra Prasad stated that mobile vaccine drive evokes good response from the people in villages. He said the staff visited even remote areas on foot to conduct the drive and appealed to the people to make use of this drive to protect themselves from getting infected with the coronavirus.