Kothagudem: Officials told to wrap up Seethamma Sagar project works by May

Kothagudem: State Irrigation Chief Secretary Dr. Rajat Kumar and Secretary to Chief Minister Office Smitha Sabharwal on Saturday directed the officers to complete all the works of Seethamma Sagar Multiplier Project. The Chief Secretaries visited the construction of the project at Ammagaripalli village under the Aswapuram mandal.

After the inspection of the construction works of the project in aerial survey theychaired a meeting with the irrigation Engineers and L&T company officers.

They instructed the concerned officlas to speed up the works and to complete it by the end of May.

They enquired about the land acquisition details with revenue officers and asked to collect the details in mandal wise. Later they held a review meeting with all the officers.

District Collectors Khammam and Kothagudem VP Gautham, Anudeep, ITDA Project Officer P Gautham, Chief Engineer Irrigation department Srinivas Reddy, SEs Venkateswara Reddy, Srinivas Reddy and other officers participated were present in the meeting.