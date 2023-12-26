Kothagudem: Ponguleti interacts with coal workers

Kothagudem: Minister for Revenue and Information & Public Relations, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, took an active role in the poll campaign at Singareni Collieries, addressing coal workers in the Yellandu and Kothagudem coal belt areas on Monday. Interacting with the workforce, he pledged to prioritise their welfare and asserted Congress party’s place in the hearts of the workers.

Expressing awareness of the challenges faced by Singareni workers since 2017, Ponguleti reminded that elections were delayed in the past due to the fear of defeat by the previous BRS government. Accusing the previous administration of neglecting workers through manipulations, he highlighted his commitment to addressing their concerns.

“I am a key minister in the present government; I will sign off on solutions, even if it means sitting next to the Chief Minister,” stated Ponguleti. He expressed concern over the disappearance of Singareni mines and a decline in the number of workers over the past five years.

Promising to replace Singareni jobs with the creation of two lakh jobs, as outlined in the manifesto, Ponguleti outlined plans for the expansion of JK OC in Yellandu. He assured that workers would not be transferred but would continue their duties with the introduction of another mining facility.

Alleging that the previous government hindered efforts to provide interest-free loans for workers’ dream of owning a house, Ponguleti pledged to set up a super specialty hospital, as per the manifesto, for the treatment of workers. He asserted that the government would address the fair demands of the workers.

Ponguleti also announced a significant shift in compassionate appointments, stating, “From now on, compassionate appointments will be made without workers having to pay lakhs.”

With promises to resolve the challenges faced by workers, Ponguleti concluded his campaign, urging for support to INTUC in the upcoming Singareni elections.