Kothagudem: Sarpanch commits suicide

Kothagudem: A sarpanch who attempted suicide in Sujatha Nagar mandal in the district on Tuesday died while undergoing treatment in Khammam on Thursday.

Bhukya Kumari (30), the sarpanch of Komatipalli thanda, consumed poison because of family problems and was rushed to the district hospital in Khammam, where she succumbed after battling for life for two days.

The local police booked a case and took up the investigation.