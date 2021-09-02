Kothagudem: SCCL aims to be among top 5 power plants

Kothagudem: Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) chairman and managing director N Sridhar held a review meeting with Singareni thermal and solar power department officials at Singareni Bhavan in Hyderabad on Thursday.

During the meeting, the CMD instructed the officials to complete the 15 mw floating solar plant on Singareni thermal power station reservoir in three phases by March 2022 and also take steps to complete a 5 mw plant in the first phase by the end of December. He noted that already 172 megawatts plants started producing electricity and praised his staff for their work.

Sridhar asked the officials to complete the works both in Ramagudem-3 and Kothagudem and to ensure that the Singareni plants produce 219 mw by the end of this month. It is learnt that Ramagundam-3 plant is producing 10 mw in the first phase, and Kothagudam plant is producing 37 mw in the second phase.

It was informed at the meeting that the tender process for the agency should be completed by December for the 250 mw (DC) floating solar project erection on Lower Manair reservoir and tenders should be ready for call in March after receiving all government approvals. The CMD expressed satisfaction that the Singareni Thermal Power station stands at 7th place in the country for being the best power station among the top 25. He congratulated Director (E&M) Satyanarayana Rao, chief technical consultant. Sanjay Kumar, Chief (O&M), and JN Singh along with other officials during the meeting.

He expressed hope that no issues would arise in the next eight months in power generation at 93 to 94% PLF (plant load factor), which would place Singareni in the top 5 among the 25 plants.

He further said that Singareni would create a record by achieving 700 lakh tonnes of coal production.

Director D Satyanarayana Rao, chief technical consultant Sanjay Kumar Sur, Chief (O&M) JN Singh, GM (STPP) JVP Shastry, GM (Solar) DVSS Raju, chief co-ordinator & solar consultant Muralidharan, SO (Power) NVKV Raju, AGM (E&M) PC Basvi Reddy, AGM (Finance) Ch Muralidhar, DGM (civil) V Ravikumar, SE (IE) M Prabhakar Rao and others participated in the meeting.