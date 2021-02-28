Kothagudem: SCCL failed to provide jobs to locals says Yuva Telangana Party

Kothagudem: Yuva Telangana Party (YTP) working president and MLC candidate Rani Rudramma Reddy expressed angst against the Telangana Rashtra Samithi here at Manuguru. She campaigned in the coal town and met Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) employees and urged votes.

Addressing the employees, she alleged that the government was encouraging the contractor system in SCCL and not giving employment to jobless youth.

The SCCL failed to give employment to locals, she said, adding that the government was not providing the drinking water through Mission Bhagiratha scheme in the district. She demanded proper compensation and employment to land losers immediately in Manuguru division.

She appealed to voters to give her one chance to put up a fight against the TRS government and solve issues. In the evening, the party organised a candlelight protest rally in temple town Bhadrachalam seeking funds for the development of temple town. Later, the party activists and members visited the temple.

YTP State chief Jitta Balakrishna Reddy and several leaders of the party participated in the programme.