Kothagudem: SCCL unions decry auction of 4 blocks

Kothagudem: The Joint Action Committee (JAC) of various trade unions at Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) successfully completed their first day strike in the company in all the areas. The unions had called for 72-hour strike from Thursday.



Nearly 95% employees participated in the strike. SCCL is believed to have incurred a loss of Rs 40 crore on the first day. Due to the strike, nearly two lakh tonnes of coal production came to a halt. It is learnt that the employees lost Rs 20 crore income due to loss of one-day salary.

According to SCCL officials, the production of coal was disturbed due to the strike in all areas of the company. In Kothagudem, it saw a shortfall of 42,081 tonnes, which it was 19,240 tonnes in Yellandhu, 34,421 tonnes in Manuguru, 14,160 tonnes in Ramagundam, 24,117 tonnes at Ramagundam-02, 19,869 tonnes at Ramgundam-03, 8,093 tonnes in Bhupalapalli, 8,595 tonnes at Adriyala, 6,917 tonnes in Bellampalli, 15,049 tonnes in Mandamarrri and 19,553 tonnes in Srirampur.

The transport of coal to Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Odisha was also stopped due to the strike. All the employees came out on the roads and took out protest rallies. Huge tension prevailed at the corporate office following a heated exchange of arguments between the police and the union leaders. Former MLA Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao and other party leaders supported to protest.

The unions have demanded that the Central government immediately call off the auction process for the four blocks of SCCL such as Somugudem block in Vijayawada, Kalyan Khani Block-6 in Koyagudem Block -III, Sathupalli Block-III and Sharvanpali.