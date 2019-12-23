Kothagudem: Singareni Day celebrated with pomp

Kothagudem: The Singareni Day celebrations were conducted on a grand note by the Singareni Collieries Company Limited in Kothagudem on Monday. The Prakasham Stadium was a abuzz with the company employees and their families. Company Chairman and Managing Director N Sridhar along with company's Directors and General Managers attended the programme. Before the start of the programmes, a rally was conducted by the employees in a pompous way from company's head office to the stadium.



Addressing the gathering on the occasion, the CMD explained the achievements of the company in the last five years and how the employees and their efforts were pushing the company towards growth and generating the revenues. Before delivering the speech, the CMD launched various stalls set up by the departments and received the guard of honour from the security staff and scouts and guides students. After the CMD's address to the employees, cultural programmes followed that enthralled young and old.

Caption: SCCL Chairman and Managing Director N Sridhar observing a stall set up on the occasion of Singareni Day celebrations in Kothagudem on Monday